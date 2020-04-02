Kim Kardashian, Matthew McConaughey and More Celebrities Are Crashing Students' Online Classes

Stay in school kids because you never know who may show up for class.

After thousands of schools and universities were forced to stick to digital and online learning, many professors have been using Zoom and other video programs to connect with students and teach subjects virtually.

But in recent days, some lucky students have been able to learn with help from a special celebrity guest.

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian surprised students during an online class at Georgetown University. "It was so great to speak to Dr. Marc Howard as he teaches his course," Kim wrote on Instagram Stories just days before her Oxygen documentary premieres. "Some of the men on the chat were previously incarcerated for decades like Momolu Stewart who recently was released from prison.

As it turns out, Kim is only the beginning in a growing list of celebrities serving as guest speakers or special guests.