Jake Gyllenhaal's Shirtless Handstand Is a Sight for Sore Eyes These Days

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Apr. 2, 2020 2:37 PM
What can't Jake Gyllenhaal do?
Over the years, the actor has proved his versatility on the big screen with groundbreaking roles that have earned him numerous nominations. Now, he's proving he is also a fitness extraordinaire, thanks to a challenge from Spider-man: Far From Home co-star Tom Holland. The superhero challenged three celebs to put on a t-shirt while in a handstand on his Instagram Story on Weds. April 1, where he tagged Jake, Ryan Reynoldsand Harrison Osterfield.
Ultimately, the Deadpool star opted to skip the challenge, but Harrison rose to the occasion and masterfully slipped on a t-shirt.
Then, it was Jake's turn. For his video, the actor put his feet on the wall and carefully pulled on a tye-dyed Russ & Daughters tee.
Having accomplished the task, he told the camera, "I nominate Hugh Jackman, 50 Cent and Maggie Gyllenhaal. Don't forget to support your local businesses."
Maggie, Hugh and Fofty have yet to rise to the challenge, but fans are patiently waiting to see whether they can do the extraordinary feat.
Jake Gyllenhaal instagram
Meanwhile, others are more fascinated by Jake's latest hairdo. One person tweeted, "jake gyllenhaal in a pony tail doing the challenge. thank u tom holland."
He's been growing out his luscious locks for much of the year and with coronavirus currently shutting down hair salons and barber shops, it's unlikely the man-bun will go away anytime soon.
