Teresa Giudice Says Her Father Is "Struggling" and Asks Fans for "Any Extra Prayers"

Teresa Giudice took to Instagram on Thursday to ask fans to pray for her father Giacinto Gorga.

"At this trying time, I'm graciously asking for any extra prayers, good vibes, love....Please send my father's way," The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wrote via the social network. "My father is struggling and my girls and I need him, we need his love, his presence & his strength. #ThePowerofPrayers."

She also shared a photo of her dad celebrating his birthday alongside the Bravolebrity and her four daughter: Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana. In addition, she played Céline Dion's song "Because You Loved Me" via her Instagram Stories.

Teresa did not specify how her father is "struggling."

After she shared the news, the 47-year-old celebrity received several messages of support from her friends and co-stars.

"Sending so many prayers and love," fellow cast member Margaret Josephs wrote in the comments section.

"Prayers," added The Real Housewives of Orange County alumna Vicki Gunvalson.

Teresa's ex, Joe Giudice, shared some kind words, as well.

"I love you all," he commented. "God help my father-in-law and family. Prayers."