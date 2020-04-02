Watch Drew Barrymore's Hilarious Attempt at Stella McCartney's "Staircase Challenge"

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Apr. 2, 2020 9:55 AM

When you've been encouraged to stay active while sheltering in place during a pandemic, you may turn into Kevin McCallister...

Designer Stella McCartney posted on her Instagram page this week a video of her using a mattress as a sled to glide down a staircase, writing, "DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME! My staircase is keeping me occupied... what are you guys doing to fill the time? x Stella #StellaCommUnity #Stellavision #StellaMcCartney #StellaStaircase"

Drew Barrymore did not heed her warning and instead took it as a challenge. However, her own sledding attempt, using a multi-colored, shag rug, was not nearly as successful.

"Oh god, Stella, you're the only person on the planet I'm gonna hurl myself down the stairs for," she said. "This isn't going well. I don't think this is the way it's supposed to look. Why do you always look so cool? I hope this satisfies."

"@stellamccartney for you, I will try anything... #StellaStaircase challenge! @jimmyfallon I nominate you to try next! #StellaCommUnity #Stellavision."

Photos

Celebs Giving Back Throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic

"@DrewBarrymore took on my staircase challenge… in a much safer way, thankfully!" McCartney wrote. "How are you (safely!) using your steps or staircase? Show me by using #StellaStaircase and I'll send something to the best one! x Stella #StellaCommUnity #Stellavision #StellaMcCartney #DrewBarrymore"

Your move, Jimmy Fallon.

