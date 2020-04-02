Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Talk to Counselor About Intimacy in Rare Joint Interview

Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk enlisted the help of an expert when it comes to answering questions about preserving intimacy and relationships in a time when they and millions of others self-isolate with their families due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The two, who each has two kids from previous marriages, video chatted with counselor Michaela Boehm for a Goop video posted on YouTube this week.

"We're lucky that we have a really solid relationship, but we're also in the house with the kids and it's pretty close quarters and I think we all feel, especially my teenagers right now are really feeling very pendent, especially [my daughter] Apple, who's a very social creature," Paltrow said. "We're really following all of the strict guidelines, so she's not able to see people that she wants to see. It's getting it gets like fractious in moments and there's definitely tension within the household and then you know, we have the added dynamic of like, stepparent, and I think there is quite a lot of stress I think that just comes from trying to recalibrate to this new normal and this level of proximity."

"Where do you go as a couple, you know, when you're all in the house and you've got dogs and you're trying to work and work from home. It's like...what are you supposed to do?" Paltrow continued.

Boehm suggested holding family meetings in the morning where members can come up with household tasks as well as fun activities, and also cautioned that "couples' time" not be "muddled" in with "kid's time," "dog time," "kitchen time" and "logistics time."