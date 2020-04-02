Hailey and Justin Bieber Soak Up the Sunshine in PDA-Packed Photo

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Apr. 2, 2020 8:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Hailey Bieber took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a photo of herself sharing a smooch with her husband Justin Bieber.

The 23-year-old model wore a red coat and gold hoop earrings in the PDA-packed pic while the 26-year-old singer kept warm in a green hoodie. 

"Grateful for some sunshine today," Hailey captioned the pic. 

The Biebs also took to the social network to share a photo of his leading lady taking some time to unwind. 

"Love you baby!" the "Yummy" celeb wrote alongside a picture that appeared to show his spouse relaxing in the tub. "Photo taken by me."

Like many people, Justin and Hailey are social distancing amid the global coronavirus pandemic. So how are they passing the time? From playing music and watching shows to cuddling with their cute pets and hosting Instagram Live videos, the stars have found a number of ways to keep busy. They've also participated in a TikTok challenge and played an impressive round of "The Floor Is Lava." Of course, they've just been enjoying each other's company, too.

"My quarantine partner," Bieber wrote alongside a separate photo of the duo sharing a  sweet kiss.

Photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Cutest Pics

In addition, the celebrities have been giving back. Just a few days ago, they announced they're participating in the #DoYourPartChallenge and working with the delivery service DoorDash to donate some meals to people in need.

Want to see even more photos of the celebrity couple? 

Check out the gallery above to see a few more of their pictures.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss Shares Rare Glimpse Into Her Marriage With "Best Friend" Joshua Kushner

Stephen Curry and Kevin Hart

Watch Kevin Hart Attempt to Teach Stephen Curry How to Vlog

Drew Barrymore, Stella McCartney, Staircase Challenge

Watch Drew Barrymore's Hilarious Attempt at Stella McCartney's "Staircase Challenge"

Ecomm: Online shopping

Today's Best Sales: Bed, Bath & Beyond, Saks Off 5th, Urban Outfitters & More

Tiger King

Tiger King Filmmakers: Joe Exotic Wants Brad Pitt or "Joe Dirt" to Play Him

Total Bellas 501, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, portrait

Brie Bella Admits Feeling "Pressured" Into Choosing Between a Career & Motherhood on Total Bellas

Cat, Working from Home, Computer

17 Things to Keep Your Cat Busy While You (Try to) Work From Home

TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Hailey Bieber , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.