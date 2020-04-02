John Mayer Breaks His Silence on Jessica Simpson's Bombshell Memoir

John Mayer is speaking out about Jessica Simpson's revealing new memoir, Open Book.

The 42-year-old artist virtually appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night to chat with his good friend, Andy Cohen. During the interview, Mayer addressed the book for the first time during a game of "Never Have I Ever." In her memoir, Simpson made claims about her romance with Mayer, including that he was "obsessed" with her "sexually and emotionally."

Addressing the memoir, Mayer said, "I've heard about it. I've heard some bits."

The "Gravity" singer went on to note, "But as Pee Wee Herman says in Pee Wee's Big Adventure before the movie of his life is about to play out at the end, he's not watching the movie, and the reason he's not watching the movie, he says, 'I don't have to watch it, Dottie, I lived it.' And I think that's prescient here."