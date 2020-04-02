Martha Stewart Breaks Down the Steps to Making a Perfect Martini

Martha Stewart has the perfect martini recipe.

The lifestyle guru joined Seth Meyers from her farm for Wednesday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers and gave a tutorial on how to make the "perfect Martha martini."

Before diving into the recipe, Martha seized the opportunity to play an April Fool's joke on Seth by pretending that she cut her finger while prepping her for demonstration. After showing the late night host a fake bloody towel and assuring him that she stitched herself up using her own Martha Stewart Medical Emergency First Aid Kit, Martha came clean and took a moment to urge viewers to be safe in the kitchen while social distancing.

With her prank and PSA out of the way, the Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party star kicked things off by pouring ¼ cup of vermouth into her martini shaker. Honoring her Polish roots, she then added 4 cups of Belvedere vodka and ice cubes and proceeded to shake her mixture. "Wait until the whole shaker becomes cloudy with cold, like, film," she said. "It's so cold it's hurting my hand!"