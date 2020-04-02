Kendall Jenner & Scott Disick Share Theories About Kourtney Kardashian's Issues

by Allison Crist | Thu., Apr. 2, 2020 8:00 AM
Kourtney Kardashian hasn't been on the best of terms with her sisters lately—but when did things start to go wrong?
In this sneak peek clip of tonight's brand-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kendall Jenner reveals her theory: that Kourt's turmoil can be traced back to her break-up from Scott Disick.
She shares her theory with Khloe Kardashian and Scott himself, though he immediately dismisses it.
"I'm just saying, I think that whole situation might've mentally f--ked her and I don't think she dealt with it," Kendall says.
Scott reflects on the situation in a confessional interview, explaining that for a long time, he thinks Kourtney "has felt really misunderstood."
"And a lot of people feel like she's being rude, but I know she means well. And you just gotta see that through her," he explains. "And it's kind of hard sometimes."
Khloe certainly knows this firsthand. In the clip, she tells Kendall that despite things being tense between the two of them, Khloe recently reached out with "the nicest text."
According to Khloe, the text reads: "A million percent, we need to have a conversation if not today, can be any day, but we can't let this continue and sweep it under the rug like we typically do. You're someone who I love and respect and I want you to always feel good when you're around me. I would like for this to be a conversation where BOTH sides get to be heard. I don't want to feel like this is a one-sided relationship. Whatever we can do where the communication improves, I will do that."
However, she didn't really get the response she had hoped for.
"Nine hours later, she sent me a video of the private plane she was on," Khloe tells Kendall, who replies that she doesn't think Kourtney's extremely self-aware."
"She can't sit back and just be like, 'Alright I was wrong,' or 'Alright, f--k. I f--ked up.' She can't do that," Kendall adds.
Khloe also says that she thinks Kourtney tends to play "the victim role."
"It's frustrating because I have had such an amazing relationship with Kourtney, and I would never throw that away, regardless if we're in a strange place right now. Because that's gonna come and go," Khloe explains in a confessional. "But she's not even trying to make things right with me."
Regardless of how Kourtney's handling her relationships, Scott still sees the good in her.
"I do know she wants to be on good terms with everybody," he says. "It just doesn't always come out that way."
Whether or not the sisters can patch things up is yet to be determined! Watch the entire clip of Kendall, Khloe and Scott above.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 only on E!
