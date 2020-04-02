Little Women Fans Are Buzzing After Spotting Water Bottles in Movie Scene

A water bottle is getting a lot of attention this week.

While most of us are cooped up in our homes right now, becoming very familiar with the Netflix library and our own movie collections, some eagle-eyed fans are noticing some now-viral details about the new Little Women.

Greta Gerwig's 2019 silver screen adaptation of the literary classic hit theaters in December and is now available to stream, giving fans the chance to watch it over and over again in the midst of coronavirus social distancing—and potentially pick up on new details.

Such was the case for one fan, who took to TikTok to reveal her discovery: in one of the scenes, you can clearly see a drink tumbler and a water bottle behind Timothée Chalamet. Of course, it' wouldn't be weird to see a water bottle or tumbler in a library—except for the fact that the movie is set in the 1800s when no such things existed.

Naturally, it didn't take long for the discovery to send waves through social media.