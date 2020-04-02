See Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet Pull Off an Earthquake Prank on Jesse Tyler Ferguson

You saw the preview, now see what really happened when Modern Family stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet pranked each other on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Over the 11 seasons of Modern Family, Stonestreet admitted to doing a fair number of pranks on his TV husband. "First of all, I think Eric only does it to me because he loves me," Ferguson said. "That's what I tell myself."

One prank that stood out to Ferguson was when they were filming on location in a very dusty location and Stonestreet wrote on the back of Ferguson's car, "I'm the redhead from Modern Family." Ferguson said he drove home with that on his car, getting lots of waves while driving on the highway.