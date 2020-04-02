Ryan Reynolds Jokes He's "Mostly Drinking" While Social Distancing With Blake Lively and the Kids

Ryan Reynolds appeared on Wednesday's at-home edition of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and revealed how he's social distancing with his wife Blake Lively and their three kids amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The 43-year-old actor said his daughters—James (5), Inez (3) and a third child whose name remains private (8 months)—enjoy wearing dresses and sporting "hot pink all day."

"So, that's what I do," he said via video chat. "This morning, I made dresses out of tissue paper, which was fun for them."

He also said he and the 32-year-old actress are "doing a lot of homeschooling."

"We're lucky enough to have a little tiny garden," he added. "So, we're learning a little bit about gardening. We're trying to make this an educational experience, but I'm mostly drinking."

In addition, the Deadpool star, who also owns a spirits company called Aviation American Gin, said the Gossip Girl alumna is planning on giving him a haircut tomorrow.

"She's done this once before," he said. "It took two and a half hours. And then, at the end, it looked like she'd done the whole thing using only a lighter. Or, you know those gloves that are made of sandpaper? It would have been a little faster if she had just worn it down, [like] she had just rubbed my head until my hair disappeared."