Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron Is Trolling Peter Weber Over His TikTok Skills

Tyler Cameron is calling out Peter Weber.

The budding model took to Twitter on Wednesday night to throw some shade at his former Bachelorette co-star. As fans will remember, Tyler and Peter both competed for Hannah Brown's heart on her season of the dating series in 2019. Both Tyler and Peter made it to Hannah's top three during the finale last year, but ultimately were sent home.

Since that time, we've seen Hannah reconnect with Tyler, while Peter went on to star in his own season of The Bachelor. Since ending his relationships with both Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett, Peter has been sparking romance rumors with contestant Kelley Flanagan. After being photographed spending time together in Chicago, the pilot and the lawyer made headlines once again, this time for starring in a TikTok video together.

Though social media went wild after spotting Peter and Kelley dancing in the video, there's one person that's definitely not impressed with Peter's TikTok skills...and that would be Tyler.