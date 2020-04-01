Joe Exotic's Husband Reveals New Details on Their Relationship You Didn't See in Tiger King

While many of us have binge watched Tiger King and are left wanting more and more from this rollercoaster of a documentary, Joe Exotic's husband Dillon Passage is here to deliver.

On Wednesday's episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, Joe Exotic's husband spoke with Andy Cohen and John Hill about his marriage with the 57-year-old, his thoughts on the Netflix documentary and he also revealed that Joe has been placed in COVID-19 isolation in prison.

The 24-year-old revealed that the two only dated for a "little over two weeks" before they decided to "jump the gun" and get married but that he has "no regrets." The two tied the knot on December 11, 2017 when he was only 22.

"Were animals a part of the allure in being with Joe?" Andy later asked. "It seems like a lot of people got swept away by the idea of petting the baby tigers and stuff."

"Oh, 100%. I mean, I was in a really bad place when I met Joe," Dillon answered. "I was just going through a lot of things, I was an addict. Being around the animals gave me a purpose. It felt like I was actually doing something with my life. It brought me out of my depression. It was like my own little rehab."