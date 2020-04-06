J Balvin's Best Fashion Moments Prove He's Not Afraid to Be Bold

It's J Balvin's world and we're just living in it.
The 34-year-old reggaetonero recently released his vibrant and lively album Colores, which is the kind of upbeat and energetic music we need with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
However, the "Blanco" singer isn't just slaying it in the music department.
He's proved time and time again that he's a force in the fashion world with his vivid, audacious and quirky style. And like Bad Bunny, who he frequently collaborates with, J Balvin isn't afraid to take risks or push things over the edge with his ensembles.
Case in point? All eyes were on the Oasis singer when he attended Paris Fashion Week Men's last summer.
He made the street his runway, as he donned colossal coats and in-your-face pants that he paired with equally eye-catching tops. Moreover, accessories played a big role with his 'fits considering he rocked embroidered berets, a coveted Dior saddle bag and unique sunglasses.
Even when he's on the stage, he uses his clothes as a form of expression. Take for example his rainbow-colored suits during Coachella 2019. He lit up the stage in bright and bold jackets, shorts and shirts that looked straight out of an animated movie.
It wasn't just a concert, it was also a full-on fashion fantasy.
As he previously said in a sit-down interview with Louis Vuitton, "It takes personality to rock colors. I try to be out of my comfort zone."
We're only scratching the surface here. To see J Balvin's fiery outfits over the years, scroll through our gallery below!
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
It's Called Fashion
The Colores singer brings high-fashion to the 2019 FN Achievement Awards with his eccentric outfit. From the embroidered beret to the larger-than-life flowers literally blooming out of his blazer, it's no wonder he's the Style Influencer of the Year.
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images for Spotify
Out of the Blue
One word: wowzers! The Colombian star isn't afraid to push the fashion boundaries, and this dazzling monochromatic blue outfit is no different.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images for LARAS
Blinded by the Lights
J Balvin goes home a winner for two things: his electrifying holographic silver suit and Best Urban Music Album for Vibras at the 2018 Latin Grammys.
Bryan Steffy/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Fresh as a Lemon
Sunny yellow! The 34-year-old star lights up the stage with his lemon-colored suit at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
Maury Phillips/WireImage
Red Hot
The Colombian singer gives the red carpet a run for its money with his fiery ensemble at the 2014 Latin Grammys.
Angel Marchini/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Denim Dream
Boring and basique are not part of José Álvaro Osorio Balvín's vocabulary and this playful denim jumpsuit is proof. What's more? The quirky and kitschy patches take it to another style level.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Pastel Papi
The Vibras singer makes the Louis Vuitton show his personal runway with this minimal yet marvelous pastel ensemble. "It takes personality to rock colors," he tells the luxury label in an interview. "I try to be out of my comfort zone."
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Patent Leather Lewk
When it comes to his style, the beloved artists says, "Whatever makes me happy, is what I do." From the look on his face at the Rick Owens runway show, it's clear he's loving his lewks.
Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images
Orange You Glad
Even when he's walking the streets, J Balvin still manages to look like he's about to do a photoshoot.
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Angelic Activewear
A vision in white! The "Blanco" singer makes a case for less is more at the Off-White Menswear Fall/Winter 2020 show.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Royal Blues
The 34-year-old star is feeling anything but blue, as he wears a night sky-colored bomber jacket, matching pants and menswear bag at the Dior fashion show.
Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images
Splash of Color
Only J Balvin could bring his show to life with a whimsical, multi-colored and dreamy ensemble. From his rainbow-colored vest and pants to his equally vibrant bucket hat and stark white sunglasses, this lewk is going on our vision board.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Runway Ruler
The "Veneno" singer keeps things simple, but striking with his larger-than-life caramel coat, matching pants and boots. His colorful hair and touch of orange on his blouse add a little oomph to his stylish piece.
Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images
Green With Envy
Feeling lucky! The Colombian star lights up the streets of Paris during Fashion Week with a lively green number.
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Out of This World
Even when J Balvin isn't rocking bright colors, his outfits are still worthy of being in an art museum. This otherworldly suit, which exudes Star Wars vibes, is proof.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Citrus Chic
The 34-year-old star shows up and shows out during his Arcoiris tour with an electrifying co-ord set.
acopo Raule/Getty Images for Balmain
Flashy and Fiery
The Vibras singer brings a splash of color to the Balmain Menswear fashion show in Paris.
Manny Hernandez/WireImage
Dapper and Daring
J Balvin cleans up nice! He dons a black suit and makes it more eye-catching with his flashy accessories.
Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images
Remixed Canadian Tuxedo
One word: jean-ius! The Colombian singer flashes a huge smile as he rocks a modern-day Canadian tuxedo.
Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella
Perfectly Pink
Life is more fun in color! The Colores singer brings a fashion fantasy to the 2019 Coachella festival with his bright and bold pastel outfit.
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Shine Bright
The more bold, the better! The "Amarillo" singer lights up the Kenzo runway show with his bright and colorful ensemble.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Suited Up
Only J Balvin could make a gray suit come to life. From the red-orange tiny sunglasses to his multi-colored hair, this is a lewk to remember.
ABC/Image Group LA
Rockstar Vibes
This outfit is on fire! The Oasis singer turns heads at the 2018 American Music Awards with this rockstar-esque outfit.
We can't wait to see what ensemble the Colombian singer rocks next.