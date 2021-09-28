Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

J Balvin's Best Fashion Moments Prove He's Not Afraid to Be Bold

From his eye-catching look at Coachella to his making a bold fashion debut at the 2021 Met Gala, see why J Balvin is a style icon.

By Alyssa Morin Sep 28, 2021 11:00 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetCelebritiesJ BalvinHispanic Heritage MonthLatinx
It's J Balvin's world and we're just living in it.

The reggaetonero, whose real name is José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, continues to take over the charts with his upbeat and unique music. However, the Colombian superstar's hits aren't the only thing worth swooning over.

J Balvin has proven time and time again that he's a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world. From recently making his Met Gala debut to sitting front row during fashion week, he hasn't missed a beat. All in all, the José artist's audacious and quirky style goes to show that he isn't afraid to push the boundaries.

"You just have to be you. It's all about attitude," J Balvin previously told E! News about his personal style mantra. "Because if we are what we have, then the day we don't have, we are nothing—and that doesn't make any sense. So you just got to be confident and have good energy."

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, scroll through our gallery below to see J Balvin's fiery and fashionable outfits over the years.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
It's Called Fashion

The Colores singer brings high-fashion to the 2019 FN Achievement Awards with this eccentric outfit. From the embroidered beret to the larger-than-life flowers literally blooming out of his blazer, it's no wonder he's the Style Influencer of the Year.

Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images
Moschino Mode

The "Una Nota" singer makes a wildly colorful entrance at the 2021 Met Gala in an electrifying Moschino suit.

Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images for Spotify
Out of the Blue

The award-winning artist pushes the fashion boundaries with this audacious monochromatic get-up.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for LARAS
Blinded by the Lights

J Balvin goes home a winner for two things: his electrifying holographic silver suit and Best Urban Music Album for Vibras at the 2018 Latin Grammys.

Maury Phillips/WireImage
Red Hot

The Colombian singer gives the red carpet a run for its money with his crimson-colored ensemble at the 2014 Latin Grammys.

Angel Marchini/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Denim Dream

Basic isn't part of José Álvaro Osorio Balvín's vocabulary, and this playful denim jumpsuit is proof.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Pastel Papi

"It takes personality to rock colors," he tells Louis Vuitton in an interview, ahead of attending the show. "I try to be out of my comfort zone."

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Patent Leather Lewk

J Balvin rocks a head-to-toe leather look at the Rick Owens runway show during Paris Fashion Week in 2019.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images
Orange You Glad

The global superstar's streetwear is unmmatched! 

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Runway Ruler

The "Veneno" singer opts for a monochromatic look by wearing a larger-than-life caramel coat, matching pants and boots.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Angelic Activewear

A vision in white! The "Blanco" singer makes a case for less is more at the Off-White Menswear runway show in 2020/

Bryan Steffy/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Fresh as a Lemon

The 36-year-old star lights up the stage with a lemon-colored suit at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Royal Blues

The José singer shines bright in a night sky-colored outfit at the Dior fashion show in 2019.

Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images
Splash of Color

J Balvin brings his show to life by wearing a multi-colored ensemble that's both whimsical and dreamy.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images
Green With Envy

Feeling lucky! The Colombian artist makes the streets of Paris his personal runway during fashion week.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Out of This World

Even when the superstar isn't rocking bright colors, his outfits are still out-of-this-world. His space-patterned suit is proof.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Citrus Chic

The 36-year-old star shows up and shows out during his Arcoiris tour with an electrifying co-ord set.

Manny Hernandez/WireImage
Dapper and Daring

The musician knows how to make a black suit look anything but basic. From the unique brooch to the coral collars, the details add all the pizzazz.

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images
Remixed Canadian Tuxedo

One word: jean-ius! The Colombian singer flashes a huge smile as he rocks a modern-day Canadian tuxedo.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella
Perfectly Pink

The Colores singer brings a fashion fantasy to the 2019 Coachella festival with an eye-catching pastel outfit.

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images
Anything But Bue

J Balvin makes the crowd go wild with his 2021 Governors Ball Music Festival performance and baby blue ensemble.

acopo Raule/Getty Images for Balmain
Flashy and Fiery

The Vibras singer sets the red carpet ablaze—literally. Wearing a fiery look, all eyes are on the singer at the Balmain Menswear fashion show in Paris.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Shine Bright

The "Amarillo" singer lights up the Kenzo runway show with a bright and bold ensemble.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Suited Up

J Balvin makes his gray suit come to life by accessorizing with tiny red-orange sunglasses, printed shoes and a vibrant green hairstyle.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For dcp
Rockstar Vibes

The Oasis singer goes for an edgy look at the 2018 American Music Awards with this rockstar outfit.

