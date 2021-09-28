J Balvin's Best Fashion Moments Prove He's Not Afraid to Be Bold

Watch : J Balvin Discusses Colorful Moschino Suit for 2021 Met Gala

It's J Balvin's world and we're just living in it.

The reggaetonero, whose real name is José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, continues to take over the charts with his upbeat and unique music. However, the Colombian superstar's hits aren't the only thing worth swooning over.

J Balvin has proven time and time again that he's a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world. From recently making his Met Gala debut to sitting front row during fashion week, he hasn't missed a beat. All in all, the José artist's audacious and quirky style goes to show that he isn't afraid to push the boundaries.

"You just have to be you. It's all about attitude," J Balvin previously told E! News about his personal style mantra. "Because if we are what we have, then the day we don't have, we are nothing—and that doesn't make any sense. So you just got to be confident and have good energy."