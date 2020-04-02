Where Is the Cast of Can't Hardly Wait Now?

by Billy Nilles | Thu., Apr. 2, 2020 7:00 AM
Who's ready to check in the Huntington Hillside Class of '98?
Well, you're in luck, because Can't Hardly Wait has finally made its way to Netflix!
It's been over two decades since the 1998 teen comedy written and directed by Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont (who went on to make Josie and the Pussycats, Made of Honor and Leap Year together) made its way to theaters an charmed audiences with its depiction of one hell of a graduation party, introducing audiences to a who's who cast of stars including Ethan Embry, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Lauren Ambrose, Peter Facinelli, Seth Green and many more. And while lovesick Preston Meyers (Embry) and his crush on prom queen Amanda Beckett (Hewitt) feels a little absurd in all these years later--they'd never even met before he wrote her a letter professing his love?!--there's something so comforting about the film's late-'90s charms. And identifying the bit players who'd later go on to big things like Jason Segel, Jaime Pressly and Leslie Grossman is just part of the fun.
So before you cue up Netflix and let the film soothe your social distancing woes, check out what the sprawling cast is up to now!
Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock, Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for InStyle
Since starring as lovesick Preston Meyers in the film, Ethan Embry has appeared in films like Sweet Home Alabama, Vacancy, and First Man and TV shows including Grey's Anatomy, The Walking Dead and Once Upon a Time. Since 2015, he's starred as Coyote as Netflix's Grace & Frankie. In November 1998, Embry married first wife Amelinda Smith. After welcoming son Cogeian Sky into the world, they split in 2002. Three years later, he married actress Sunny Mabrey. In 2012, she filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, however they ultimately reconciled and began dating again a year later. They remarried in June 2015.
Darren Michaels/Columbia Tristar/Kobal/Shutterstock, Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage)
In the years since starring as teen dream Amanda Beckett, Jennifer Love Hewitt has remained quite busy, starring in films like Heartbreakers, The Tuxedo and Garfield: The Movie and shows like Time of Your Life, Ghost Whisperer, The Client List and Criminal Minds. She currently stars on the Fox hit 9-1-1, replacing Connie Britton in the show's second season. With three albums under her belt before Can't Hardy Wait was released, she dropped her fourth (and, it would seem final) album, BareNaked, in 2002. In 2010, she added author to her resume, penning the dating advice book The Day I Shot Cupid. In 2007, she got engaged to boyfriend Ross McCall and, a year later, called it off. In 2012, she and her Client List co-star Brian Hallisay began dating. By November 2013, they were married and had welcomed daughter Autumn James. Son Atticus James followed in June 2015.
Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock, ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
After playing the acidic and somewhat antisocial Denise Fleming, Lauren Ambrose went on to make a name for herself on television, starring as Claire Fisher on HBO's acclaimed series Six Feet Under for five seasons from 2001-05. She's also appeared in shows like Torchwood: Miracle Day, Dig, and the recent revival of The X-Files. She currently stars in the Apple TV+ thriller Servant, which has been renewed for a second season. After making her Broadway debut in the 2006 revival of Awake and Sing!, she earned a Tony nod for her turn as Eliza Doolittle in the 2018 revival of My Fair Lady. In 2001, she married professional photographer Sam Handel. They have two children, son Orson and a daughter whose name has not been disclosed.
Article continues below
Darren Michaels/Columbia Tristar/Kobal/Shutterstock, NICK AGRO/AFP via Getty Images
Since starring as wannabe baller and desperate virgin Kenny Fisher, Seth Green continued his role as Scott Evil in the Austin Powers franchise, continued starring as werewolf Oz on Buffy the Vampire Slayer through 2000, appeared in films like Party Monster, Josie and the Pussycats and Old Dogs, has voiced Chris Griffin (among other characters) on Family Guy, starred in the short-lived Fox show Dads, and co-created the long-running Adult Swim series Robot Chicken. He's also guest-starred on a laundry list of TV shows, including Grey's Anatomy, Broad City and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. In May 2010, he married actress Clare Grant.
Darren Michaels/Columbia Tristar/Kobal/Shutterstock, J. Countess/Getty Images
After playing jock Mike Dexter, Peter Facinelli appeared in films like Riding in Cars With Boys and The Scorpion King before joining the Twilight franchise in 2008, starring as Dr. Carlisle Cullen in all five films. On TV, he's had starring roles on Fast Lane and Nurse Jackie, with recurring appearances on show like Six Feet Under, Glee and Supergirl. After meeting Jennie Garth in 1995, he and the Beverly Hills, 90210 star tied the knot in 2001. They welcomed three daughters, Luca, Lola and Fiona, before he filed for divorce in 2012. Since splitting with Garth, he dated and was briefly engaged to actress Jaimie Alexander before proposing to new girlfriend Lily Anne Harrison in 2020.
Columbia Pictures, Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Since starring as bullied nerd William Lichter hellbent on revenge, Charlie Korsmo left the industry behind. He earned a degree in physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2000 and then earned his Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School in 2006. In 2007, he passed the New York State Bar exam, which he followed with work as an associate in the New York office of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and a visiting professor as Brooklyn Law School. He currently works as a professor of corporate law and corporate finance at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law in Cleveland. In May 2011, President Barack Obama nominated Korsmo for member of the Board of Trustees of the Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation. In 2019, he made his return to acting with a role in the independent film Chained for Life. He and wife Adrienne have two children, daughter Lilah and son William. For a more recent look at Korsmo, head to his bio from Case Western Reserve's website.
Article continues below
Columbia Pictures, David Livingston/Getty Images
After playing T.J., one of Mike's jock bros, Freddy Rodriguez joined Ambrose on Six Feet Under as a series regular throughout its acclaimed run. He followed that with a recurring role on Ugly Betty, guest appearances on ER and Scrubs, and a starring role in the first two seasons of NBC's The Night Shift. He currently stars on CBS' Bull. On the film side, he's appeared in features like Payback, Poseidon, Lady in the Water and Planet Terror. He and high school sweetheart-turned-wife Elise have two sons, Elijah and Giancarlo.
Columbia Pictures, Steve Granitz/WireImage
Since playing Ben, another of Mike's jock bros, Sean Patrick Thomas went on to star in films like Cruel Intentions, Save the Last Dance, The Curse of La Llorona and the Barbershop franchise. On the small screen, he's appeared on shows like Criminal Minds, Madam Secretary and The Good Fight. In 2006, he married actress Aonika Laurent. They have two children, daughter Lola and son Luc.
Columbia Pictures, Barry King/FilmMagic
After playing Jake, the third of Mike's jock pals, Channon Roe went on to appear in films like The 40-Year-Old Virgin and The Hangover Part II and on shows including Charmed, Justified, 24 and, most recently, Murder in the First. He married actress Bianca Chiminello in 2009. The couple have one son, Marlon. In 2014, they opened a lifestyle boutique called In the Field in Ojai, Calif.
Article continues below
Columbia Pictures, Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
Since playing Beth, Joe's girlfriend, Jaime Pressly has appeared in the films Not Another Teen Movie, Joe Dirt, and I Love You, Man. In 2005, she began starring in the NBC sitcom My Name Is Earl, which ran for four seasons, earning her an Emmy in 2007. After the show was canceled in 2009, she starred in the short-lived shows I Hate My Teenage Daughter and Jennifer Falls before joining the CBS comedy Mom in 2014 in its second season as a recurring character. By season three, she was made a series regular. Currently in its seventh season, the show has already been renewed for season eight. After getting engaged to DJ Eric Calvo in 2006, she gave birth to their son Dezi James in May 2007. After the couple separated in 2008, she married entertainment lawyer Simran Singh in 2009 and, subsequently, filed for divorce in 2011. Two weeks before filing for divorce, she was arrested in Santa Monica on suspicion of driving under the influence. (She pleaded no contest and received three years of informal probation.) In October 2017, she and longtime boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi welcomed twin sons Leo and Lenon.
Columbia Pictures, Amy Graves/Getty Images for Circle 8 Productions
After playing Rachel, T.J.'s girlfriend, Jennifer Lyons has made appearances on TV shows like That '70s Show, Desperate Housewives and Workaholics.
Columbia Pictures, Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Since playing Cindi, Mike's girlfriend, Tamala Jones has appeared in the films Next Friday, Up in the Air and What Men Want, among others, and starred in the TV shows For Your Love and Castle. Since her time on the ABC procedural ended in 2016, she's guest-starred on shows like Speechless, Seal Team and 9-1-1: Lone Star. She was cast in the 2020 pilot Rebel created by Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff, though, as of press time, no decision had been made about its future.
Article continues below
Columbia Pictures, Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
After playing the very stoned girl Stephanie, Amber Benson endeared herself to Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans as Tara, Willow's beloved, until she was killed off in 2002. Since then, she's guest-starred on shows including Supernatural, Private Practice and Grey's Anatomy, while appearing in indie films like Latter Days, Kiss the Bride and House of Demons. She's also become an accomplished author, working on graphic novels and straight novels alike.
Columbia Pictures, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
After making her cameo as the iconic angel stripper, Jenna Elfman returned to her day job on ABC's Dharma & Greg, which ran until 2002. Since then, she's starred in several short-lived sitcoms, including Courting Alex, Accidentally on Purpose, 1600 Penn, Growing Up Fisher and Imaginary Mary. Since 2018, she's starred on the AMC series Fear the Walking Dead. She's also appeared in the films EDtv, Keeping the Faith, Looney Tunes: Back in Action and Friends with Benefits. She and husband Bodhi Elfman have two sons, Story Elias and Easton Quinn Monroe.
Columbia Pictures, Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
Since playing Amanda's creepy cousin Ron, Erik Palladino joined ER as a series regular in 1999, the show's sixth season. For two seasons, he starred as Dr. Dave Malucci. After leaving the NBC hit, he's recurred on shows like Joan of Arcadia, Make It or Break It, NCIS: Los Angeles, Suits and, most recently, The Fix. He's also been a series regular on the short-lived series Over There and 666 Park Avenue. After marrying wife Jamie in 2005, the couple have welcomed three children: daughter Paloma and sons Enzo and Roman.
Article continues below
Columbia Pictures, Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
After appearing as Walter, Love Burger's lead singer, Breckin Meyer appeared in films like Go, Road Trip, Rat Race and Ghosts of Girlfriend Past. He also played the iconic Jon Arbuckle in the Garfield film franchise. He was cast in the lead role in NBC's short-lived 2001 series Inside Schwartz, which he followed with guest appearances on House, Heroes and Party Down before starring in TNT's Franklin & Bash from 2011-14. He continues to work on Robot Chicken alongside Seth Green and, most recently, recurred on Designated Survivor. In 2001, he married Can't Hardly Wait's co-writer and -director Deborah Kaplan. They welcomed two daughters, Caitlin and Clover, before divorcing in 2014. Since late 2017, he's been in a relationship with actress Linsey Godfrey.
Columbia Pictures, Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images
Since appearing as Dan, Love Burger's drummer, Donald Faison has, most recognizably, starred as Dr. Chris Turk in NBC's Scrubs, which ran from 2001-2010. From 2011-15, he starred in TV Land's The Exes. He most recently starred in ABC's 2019 sci-fi series Emergence. He's also appeared in the films Josie and the Pussycats, Big Fat Liar, Uptown Girls and Kick-Ass 2. In 2001, he married girlfriend Lisa Askey. The couple welcomed fraternal boy-girl twins Dade and Kaya prior to their wedding and son Kobe the year they were married. They divorced in 2005. In 2012, after six years of dating, he married Jessica Simpson's former personal assistant CaCee Cobb, later welcoming son Rocco and daughter Wilder Frances together. (He has another son, Sean, born in 1997 with ex-girlfriend Audrey Ince.)
Columbia Pictures, Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
After playing former stud Trip McNeely, Jerry O'Connell in the films Mission to Mars, Kangaroo Jack, and Veronica Mars, among others, and appeared on TV shows like Ugly Betty, Scream Queens and Billions. From 2001-07, he starred on the NBC procedural Crossing Jordan and, in 2018, the Canadian series Carter. He's also appeared on Broadway a handful of times, including, most recently, a 2020 revival of A Soldier's Play. A frequent guest host on The Wendy Williams Show, he's tested for several talk shows of his own. In 2007, he and Rebecca Romijn tied the knot. They welcomed twin daughters Dolly Rebecca Rose and Charlie Tamara Tulip in 2009. That same year, he enrolled in Southwestern Law School, but quit a year later to star in the short-lived CBS series The Defenders.
Article continues below
Columbia Pictures, Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
After making her appearance as Vicki, the girl who desperately wanted everyone to sign her yearbook, Melissa Joan Hart returned to her day job on Sabrina the Teenage Witch until 2003 when the sitcom came to an end. She also starred in the films Drive Me Crazy, Not Another Teen Movie, and God's Not Dead 2. She competed in the ninth season of Dancing With the Stars in 2009, where she was eliminated seventh. In 2010, she returned to TV with the ABC Family sitcom Melissa & Joey, which aired until 2015. In 2017, she directed an adaptation of The Watcher in the Woods that aired on Lifetime. Since, she's directed episodes of The Goldbergs, Young Sheldon and Schooled. In 2003, she married musician Mark Wilkerson. They have three sons, Mason, Braydon and Tucker.
Columbia Pictures, Greg Doherty/Getty Images
Since playing Ready to Have Sex Girl, Nicole Bilderback appeared in Bring It On and on shows as varied as Dawson's Creek, Bones, Good Girls and, most recently, Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
Columbia Pictures, Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
After playing Ready to Have Sex Girls' Friend, Leslie Grossman starred in Ryan Murphy's Popular from 1999-2001 before joining the cast of What I Like About You. Since then, she's appeared in films like Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, Running With Scissors and Spring Breakdown, while guest-starring on shows as varied as Nip/Tuck, Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, The Good Place and Shrill. In recent years, she's returned to Murphy's TV world with starring roles in the two most recent installments of American Horror Story. She's due to star in the 2020 seasons, as well. In 1999, she married John Bronson. They have one daughter, Goldie, whom they adopted.
Article continues below
Columbia Pictures, Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage
After appearing as the Klepto Kid, Chris Owen landed the role of Chuck Sherman, aka the Sherminator, in American Pie, a role he reprised in all of the sequels, including the straight-to-DVD American Pie Presents: Band Camp. He's guest-starred on shows including Brothers & Sisters, The Mentalist and Criminal Minds and made an appearance in 2018's The Last Sharknado: It's About Time as the 30-year-old version of Gil, Fin's (Ian Ziering) son. In 2007, Owen married Michelle Beck. The two divorced in 2012.
Columbia Pictures, Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for IFC
After appearing as Matt, the Watermelon Guy, Jason Segel landed his first major role in Judd Apatow's short-lived 1999 NBC series Freaks & Geeks. After appearing in a handful of episodes of Undeclared, CSI and Alias, he landed the role of Marshall in CBS' 2005 rom-com series How I Met Your Mother, a gig he kept through the final season in 2014. He also launched a successful film career, appearing in hits like Forgetting Sarah Marshall, I Love You, Man, Bad Teacher, The Muppets (which he also wrote and executive produced) and This Is 40. He's currently starring on AMC's Dispatches from Elsewhere, which he created and executive produces.
Can't Hardly Wait is available to stream on Netflix now.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?