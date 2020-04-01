G-Eazy Asks Fans Not to Hate Him as He Reveals Edgy Buzz Cut

by Pamela Avila | Wed., Apr. 1, 2020 2:40 PM
This better be an April Fool's joke, G-Eazy.
On Tuesday night, the 30-year-old "Good Life" rapper shared a selfie of himself on Instagram with the caption, "Should I chop it off?"
While some fans were wondering what he meant, replying if he meant his hair, his mustache or something else entirely ("You're talking about hair right?" an Instagram follower commented jokingly)—it looked like the consensus was clear, that the rapper should keep his luscious hair as is.
Then on Wednesday afternoon, the "No Limit" rapper revealed a new look.
"New month new me... Too much time at home. Don't hate me!" he wrote to his fans on Instagram, alongside a picture of his edgy buzz-cut and wearing a face mask. "Stay safe yall!"
The "Let's Get Lost" rapper also took to his Instagram Stories to share a video of his barber Kevin "OGK" Kellett shaving his brunette locks off.
The rapper's Instagram followers were quick to joke with him about cutting his hair.
"That hair makes u too much $$$ to cut if off lol," one user commented.
Another Instagram follower said, "While everyone worries about your hair... I'm tryna find the album title or release date on your mask."
Another commenter thought G-Eazy was playing an April Fool's joke, writing, "April's fools. F-ck outta here bro. No way you cut your hair."
See G-Eazy's transformation on Instagram above!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?