6 Colors That Can Boost Your Mood While WFH

by Carolin Lehmann | Wed., Apr. 1, 2020 1:18 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You've probably heard before that green is a shade that can make you feel relaxed, while yellow is a color that brings cheer. Before you take that information and run with it, know that research on color and its effect on your mood is still in the works, but here's our conclusion: It can't hurt to try including more colors that you love into your life. It's all subjective, so if you adore a certain color and it makes you feel happy to see around while working from home, take that information and run with it!
Whether you love blue, yellow, red, orange, pink or green, shop our clothing and home accent picks below to boost your mood while working from home.
Get comfy in this peach oversize v-neck shirt. It's a perfect match for high-waisted bottoms.
Upgrading your desk chair to one in a more cheerful hue is a good move, we'd say. This velvet one comes in a fresh coral.
This soft fleece sweatshirt with a vintage wash is yellow as can be. Its raw-edge detailing adds to its vintage vibe. We love!
We appreciate a long-line sports bra, because when matched with high waisted bottoms, it allows us to move freely without showing more skin that we're comfortable with. This one offers a pop of yellow with a pretty strappy-detailed back.
Pale green yoga pants may be rare, but you can totally pull these off. They have just about the prettiest hue.
Surround yourself with mint green thanks to this desk set by Michael Sodeau. It includes a stapler, a tape dispenser and scissors with stand.
This cool blue throw will always come in handy when working from home. It's super cozy and is also available in five other colorways.
If you've never smelled a Volcano candle, run, don't walk! It gives your home a tropical vibe with sugared oranges, lemons and limes. And this one comes in a lovely blue iridescent jar!
Feel powerful in these red leggings. They have a flattering stitching design, plus are made of Outdoor Voices' lightweight, breathable TechSweat fabric so you can stay dry while working out.
How amazing is the attention to detail on this long-sleeve red crop top?! It's moisture-wicking and perfect for an after-work sweat sesh.
You'll want to cozy up in this soft cashmere sweater that comes in a rose hue all day long. It cinches your waist flatteringly with a sash.
In the shopping mood? Check out these bathrobes you'll want, from cozy to glam and these slippers that you can wear outside.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?