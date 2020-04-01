Rachel Bloom Gives Birth During the ''Most Emotionally Intense Week'' of Her Life

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Wed., Apr. 1, 2020 1:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Rachel Bloom is opening up about giving birth during "the most emotionally intense week" of her life. 

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old actress announced the arrival of her baby girl on Instagram, alongside a selfie with her little one laying on her chest. 

"She's here. She's home," she began her lengthy Instagram post. "Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor's lives." 

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actress announced she was pregnant with her first child in September 2019 after winning the award Best Original Music and Lyrics at the Creative Arts Emmys. 

She continued, "As the lovely doctors and nurses helped my daughter get some fluid out of her lungs, we watched the maternity ward around us change hourly to prepare for the upcoming COVID storm. The whole family is now home safe and I am just so grateful to all of our medical workers." 

Read

Rachel Bloom's Tributes to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Will Bring a Tear to Your Eye

The actress concluded, "The whole family is now home safe and I am just so grateful to all of our medical workers. From those in our NICUs to those directly helping COVID patients like Adam, they are sacrificing so much to fight on the front lines of this war. Thank you thank you thank you. Brb, gonna go get to know the person who came out of my vagina." 

Throughout her pregnancy, Bloom has shared her many milestones on social media with her fans and followers. 

From recently decorating her nursery, sharing her growing baby bump, to sharing how she's staying connected with her friends while social distancing a week before her due date

Trending Stories

Latest News

J.K. Rowling Conjures Up Harry Potter at Home for Kids

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell Recalls Being Told She Wasn't ''Pretty Enough'' at the Start of Her Career

G-Eazy

G-Eazy Asks Fans Not to Hate Him as He Reveals Edgy Buzz Cut

Miley Cyrus' Sweet Anniversary Tribute From Cody Simpson

TikTok's Distance Dance Challenge - See the "E! News" Version

Tana Mongeau, 2019 Streamy Awards, Fashion Police widget

Tana Mongeau Reveals Her Addiction to Xanax and Says She "Didn't Care" About Living

Colton Underwood, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Colton Underwood Opens Up About His Sexuality, Fighting Coronavirus & Much More

TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities , Entertainment , Celeb Kids , Coronavirus
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.