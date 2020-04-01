Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Sweet Family Photo Is Sure to Make You Smile

How sweet is this family photo?

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of themselves cuddling on the couch with their children Luna (3) and Miles (1).

"Board meeting," the 41-year-old musician captioned the image.

In the post, the 34-year-old Lip Sync Battle host could be seen donning a peach-colored, floral robe—one of the many styles in her fabulous collection—and tousling her baby boy's hair. Meanwhile, the two kids seemed to enjoy eating some candy suckers, and Legend tried to squeeze in the whole crew for a selfie.

"Dysfunction junction," Teigen wrote in her caption.

Teigen also shared a separate photo of Luna hiding under her robe.

"If u are thinking about having children, wonderful!" she captioned the post. "But know u can't do s--t alone ever again ever."

Like many people, the family of four has been social distancing amid the global coronavirus pandemic. So, what have they been doing to pass the time? The EGOT winner recently hosted an at-home concert via Instagram Live, and the cookbook author has been whipping up some delicious meals. In addition, they've been watching shows like Tiger King, keeping in touch with their celebrity pals like Ellen DeGeneres and playing with the children. The proud parents even hosted a pretend wedding for Luna's stuffed animals.