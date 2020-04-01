Jesse Tyler Ferguson Thinks He's Pranking Eric Stonestreet on Jimmy Kimmel Live, But Joke's on Him

What happens when you think you're pranking somebody, only to be the one getting pranked? Ask Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

In the above exclusive sneak peek from tonight's Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ferguson thinks he's pranking his Modern Family costar Eric Stonestreet with the help of Jimmy Kimmel and his crew, but the joke is quite literally on Ferguson.

Get a taste for the prank in the video above, it involves a lot of diarrhea talk, and be sure to tune in to the Wednesday, April 1 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:35 p.m. to see how everything shakes out.