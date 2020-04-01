Dancing With the Stars' Karina Smirnoff Gives Birth to Baby Boy

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Apr. 1, 2020 11:52 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Karina Smirnoff

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Congratulations to Karina Smirnoff!

The former Dancing With the Stars pro has welcomed her first child, a baby boy! A source close to Karina confirms she gave birth to a baby boy earlier this week.

"Karina and the baby are healthy and happy," the insider tells E! News.

Karina first announced her exciting pregnancy news back in December, sharing with People that she's "super excited to start a new chapter in [her] life."

"I've always wanted to be a mom," she told the outlet. "I have so many emotions that I'm going through. I'm nervous, excited, over the moon happy and overwhelmed."

"Everyone has been so great, gracious and has given me so much information. I'm just trying to keep up!" Karina went on to share. "But I'm very grateful for the gift I've been given. I can't wait to be a mom."

Karina also took to social media at the time to share the news with her fans, sharing a photo of her pregnancy test with her followers.

Photos

2019 Celebrity Babies

In her message to fans, Karina said that she "will have a little one to train on the dance floor!"

And now her bundle of joy has arrived!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Kim Kardashian Thinks She's "Annoyed" Husband Kanye West By Doing This at Home

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Luna, Miles

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Sweet Family Photo Is Sure to Make You Smile

Modern Family

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Thinks He's Pranking Eric Stonestreet on Jimmy Kimmel Live, But Joke's on Him

Taraji P. Henson Tells How She's Staying Sane Under Quarantine

Lizzo, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Lizzo Thanks Healthcare Workers With Lunch on Her Amid Coronavrius Pandemic

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie Reveals Maddox's College Plans After Coronavirus Closes His School

Billy Busch

Hold the Beer! The Busch Family Brewed Finale Sneak Peek Has Us Shook

TAGS/ Karina Smirnoff , Babies , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.