Dancing With the Stars' Karina Smirnoff Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images
by Jess Cohen | Wed., Apr. 1, 2020 11:52 AM
Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images
Congratulations to Karina Smirnoff!
The former Dancing With the Stars pro has welcomed her first child, a baby boy! A source close to Karina confirms she gave birth to a baby boy earlier this week.
"Karina and the baby are healthy and happy," the insider tells E! News.
Karina first announced her exciting pregnancy news back in December, sharing with People that she's "super excited to start a new chapter in [her] life."
"I've always wanted to be a mom," she told the outlet. "I have so many emotions that I'm going through. I'm nervous, excited, over the moon happy and overwhelmed."
"Everyone has been so great, gracious and has given me so much information. I'm just trying to keep up!" Karina went on to share. "But I'm very grateful for the gift I've been given. I can't wait to be a mom."
Karina also took to social media at the time to share the news with her fans, sharing a photo of her pregnancy test with her followers.
In her message to fans, Karina said that she "will have a little one to train on the dance floor!"
And now her bundle of joy has arrived!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?