The Final Season: Hawaii Five-0's Ian Anthony Dale Reveals Emotional Behind-the-Scenes Farewell

All good things must come to an end, even—and especially—television shows. And in the 2019-2020 TV season, quite a few favorites are signing off.

Will it be for good? That remains to be seen in today's climate of revival and reboot fever, but it's for now. To celebrate the end of an era, E! News assembled the stars who are saying "see you later!" to their beloved characters and for a candid look at the past, present and future of their hit shows.

Since season two of Hawaii Five-0, Ian Anthony Dale has played Adam Noshimuri, a member of the Five-0 Task Force who was formerly the head of the Japanese Yakuza. Dale joined the series in a recurring capacity in the early days and was upped to series regular in season eight. Now, with the end of the series, he's looking back at his time on the hit CBS series.