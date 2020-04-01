Cody Simpson Pays Tribute to Miley Cyrus in Celebration of Relationship Milestone

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are celebrating six months together!

That's right, the "Slide Away" singer and the "Golden Thing" artist first sparked romance rumors in Oct. 2019, when they were spotted kissing in Los Angeles. Now, a half of a year later, Cyrus and Simpson are still going strong and marking a relationship milestone.

In honor of their anniversary, Simpson took to his Instagram Story to post a photo of a smirking Cyrus, donning sweatpants and what appears to be some face cream.

"6 months with you is worth a lifetime with anybody else," Simpson wrote alongside the photo. "I love you."

This celebration comes shortly after Simpson introduced his "son" to the world...Cyrus' new dog! The Disney alum recently announced that she's adopted a new pup, a mixed Shepherd named Bo Cyrus.

Simpson took to Instagram last week to share a sweet family selfie with Bo and Cyrus.