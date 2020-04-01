CNN's Don Lemon Tears Up Over Friend Chris Cuomo's Coronavirus Diagnosis

Amid his coronavirus diagnosis and resulting quarantine, Chris Cuomo's colleagues are missing him and rooting for him.

On Tuesday, the 49-year-old CNN anchor announced publicly that he has tested positive for coronavirus. "Sooooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus," the journalist wrote in a note shared on Instagram. "I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope I didn't give it to the kids and [my wife] Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness! I am quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased!) I will do my shows from here. We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!"

By the evening, fellow CNN host Don Lemon took to his broadcast as usual, though was admittedly "distracted." CNN analyst Bianna Golodryga, who was also live on the show, comforted Lemon, saying, "You try to be stoic and focus on the headlines—it's tough, it's tough."

"I also feel for Chris and I know it's tough for you and we're all fighting and rooting for him tonight," she added.