Demi Lovato's Star-Studded Celeb FaceTime Group Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Demi Lovato's FaceTime group is lit.

During Tuesday's at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the "I Love Me" singer told host Jimmy Fallon that her manager Scooter Braun has created an epic FaceTime group to keep everyone connected while social distancing. But the music mogul doesn't just invite his clients to join. According to Demi, he's extended the group to some pretty impressive celebrities. 

"He just called, like, 30 random celebrities and it's actually really funny because the first night I got on, I answered the phone and it was Bill Clinton on FaceTime," she raved. "He was the, like, guest of honor. And then, all of a sudden, I see Ariana [Grande] and Katy Perry and all these celebrities and Scooter. And every night, it's somebody new. It's, like, guest of honor."

As for who Demi's been the most surprised to see in the FaceTime group, she couldn't help but gush over Mark Cuevas from Netflix's Love Is Blind.

Photos

Demi Lovato's Quotes on Sobriety and Mental Health

"I freaked out over Mark from Love Is Blind," she gushed. "Yeah, it's just really funny because you can't really get anybody on there from the entertainment business that's cool because everybody on that chat is in the entertainment business. So, like, you have to get somebody that's either, like, a politician or from a reality show." 

"Like, I think we had someone from Tiger King one night," she added. "It's so wild. It's like, who's gonna be next?"

Chatting with her celeb pals is just one of the ways that Demi has been staying positive while social distancing. While on the topic of mental health, she shared some important tips on how to cope during this difficult time. 

"The importance behind taking care of your mental health is just…it's so important right now because we're alone with our thoughts right now," she explained. "Some of us are at home alone. We don't have…some people don't have family with them. They don't have pets. And so, really it's just them and their minds and those voices in your head can get really loud—I call them roommates—and you know, the roommates in your head, they can be just as annoying as a real roommate, you know?"

According to Demi, activities like meditating, speaking to a higher power, playing with animals and reading can help "quiet those voices" during this period of social distancing by promoting spiritual and emotional growth.

"I think now is gonna be a critical time for humanity, actually," she said. "If we don't change from this, it will be so sad. We all have to use this an experience and chance to grow—and it doesn't mean that we have to write a New York Times bestseller during this quarantine but it's just do little things every day."

Keeping things uplifting, she treated Tonight Show viewers to a performance of her empowering anthem "I Love Me" via video chat. And, to prove that she and Jimmy are best friends, the duo painted portraits of each other. 

Watch Demi namedrop the celebrities in her star-studded FaceTime group chat and hear her at-home performance in the videos above!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

