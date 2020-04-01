How Getting On Would Handle Coronavirus, According to Mark V. Olsen and Will Scheffer

Television has been an overwhelming comfort while millions have been doing their part and social distancing in the fight against the spread of coronavirus. And because so much TV is being consumed, both old and new, we couldn't help but think how some of our old favorites would handle the current situation.

How would your favorite character be social distancing? How would some dearly departed medical shows handle the very real pandemic? So, we asked those who helped bring those shows to life over the years how their series would handle life in the time of coronavirus.

Created for American television by Big Love's Will Scheffer and Mark V. Olsen, Getting On ran for three seasons on HBO. The series was set in the geriatric extended care facility and followed the beleaguered doctors and nurses who cared for the patients day and night. Laurie Metcalf, Niecy Nash, Alex Borstein and Mel Rodriguez starred.