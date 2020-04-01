Vampire Diaries' Matthew Davis Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Kiley Casciano

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Gersh
by Jess Cohen | Wed., Apr. 1, 2020 4:35 AM
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Gersh
Congratulations are in order for Matthew Davis and Kiley Casciano!
The Vampire Diaries alum and Legacies actor announced that he has welcomed his first child with his wife, a baby girl named Ripley. According to the actor's message on Twitter, the couple welcomed their new bundle of joy on Tuesday evening.
"Ripley Nightingale Davis," the star told his fans in his announcement post. "Born March 31st 9:51pm."
Davis also added, "7lbs, Blond hair Blue eyes Moms beautiful face Smiling face."
"Thank you everyone for all your love and support," Davis wrote to his social media followers.
Davis and Casciano, who tied the knot in Dec. 2018, celebrated the upcoming arrival of their daughter just over a month ago at a baby shower along with their loved ones. Casciano posted a series of cute photos of friends and family from the celebration on social media, including a sweet snap with Davis.
"Some photos from our baby shower last weekend. thank you x a million to the small army that helped pull this all together and to our friends and family that helped us celebrate our little love," Casciano wrote on Instagram in early March. "see you soon sweet baby."
The couple first shared their pregnancy news in September.
Along with a photo of baby clothes and a sonogram, Casciano told her followers, "Arriving April 2020 #babygirl."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?