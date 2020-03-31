Ryan Reynolds Finally Reveals Whether He's Ever Watched Blake Lively on Gossip Girl

SPOTTED: Ryan Reynolds revealing on Twitter whether he's ever watched the great Serena Van Der Woodsen... errr, Blake Lively on the small screen.

On Monday night, the Deadpool actor was asked on Twitter whether he's ever watched an episode of Gossip Girl.

"I need to know if @VancityReynolds has watched Gossip Girl. i NEED to know," the social media user tweeted, tagging the actor to get his action and response.

He answered, "I didn't watch. I drank it through my eyes."

While we're not exactly sure what he means by that, we hope it's safe to assume that he's watched all six seasons of the hit teen drama that starred his beautiful wife.

And in case you're wondering what else the the 43-year-old actor is currently binge-watching, then you're in luck.

Another fan on Twitter asked for his "top 5 recommendations" of movies to watch and Reynolds replied, "These aren't recommendations. This is just what I watched over the past week: Grosse Point Blank, Training Day, Being There, Easter Parade, F-cking Paw Patrol X 11."