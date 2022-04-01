Celebrate April Fools' Day With These Celebrity Pranksters

From Ashton Kutcher to George Clooney, some of our favorite celebs will probably be pulling some pranks today for April Fools' Day.

Today, you can trust no one, including some of your favorite celebrities!

In case you forgot, it's officially April Fools' Day, meaning that plenty of your friends and family are likely to try to pull a fast one on you.

But as you keep skeptical to anything people post today, it turns out a lot of our favorite stars love to get in on the spirit of pranking as well!

Whether it's Ellen DeGeneres always finding a way to spook her guests or Ashton Kutcher making an entire show out of tricking other celebs, plenty of our favorites are just as likely to plot a prank as we are.

In honor of the holiday, we're taking a look back at which stars are the best pranksters in Hollywood, including some of our favorite long-running prank feuds, like the one between Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon.

We're sure today, they are all keeping on their toes.

Check out our round-up below!

Miles Mortensen | AP for the Salesforce Music Lodge
Daniel Radcliffe

Back in his heyday as Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe was a celeb that the paparazzi would always chase down. So, the actor decided to pull a stunt where he'd wear the same outfit all the time, making the photos less valuable.

It's also been reported he played pranks on his co-stars on set, including changing the language on Robbie Coltrane's phone to Turkish. With all those quality pranks, all we can say is 10 points for Gryffindor!

Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Brad Pitt & George Clooney

Brad Pitt and George Clooney may be two of the most handsome men we know, but they are also two of the funniest!

The friends have been in one of Hollywood's best on-going prank wars. Clooney has been known to send "how to" acting tapes and movie pitches to celebrities like Meryl Streep and Tom Cruise as if they were from Pitt himself.Clooney also led an energetic crowd of fans to Brad's hotel room one time.

However, Pitt knows how to serve a prank back. Once, while filming in Italy, the A-lister convinced crew members that Clooney only likes to be called "Danny Ocean" and did not like to be looked directly in the eye. Italian Newspapers even picked it up as if it were true!

Instagram
Chris Pratt

During the press tour for 2016 movie Passengers, Chris Pratt posted a sequence of Instagram photos deliberately cutting out costar Jennifer Lawrence. Pratt captioned one photo, "Finally got that selfie with Jen y'all wanted."

He also hilariously joined Jimmy Fallon and Chris Evans to photobomb unsuspecting fans at the Super Bowl one year...although that's one prank we'd love to have happen to us!

BBC
Adele

In 2015, Adele teamed up with BBC to pull off the ultimate super fan prank.

She got a brand new makeover, including a prosthetic nose and chin to look like an Adele impersonator.

She talked with the other impersonators about how nervous she was before taking the stage. Once Adele started singing, all of the other impersonators slowly caught on and gave her a standing ovation.

ABC/RANDY HOLMES
Jimmy Kimmel & Matt Damon

Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon have endured over a decade of pranking each other.

Starting back in 2006, Kimmel began the ongoing bit that his show Jimmy Kimmel Live! has run out of time and can't get to Damon. The Bourne Identity actor retaliated with viral hit, "I'm F--king Matt Damon", a music video Damon made with Jimmy's at-the-time girlfriend Sarah Silverman.

Last year, Kimmel hilariously kept the "feud" going by bringing Tom Brady along with him to throw a football through a window...that just so happened to be Damon's house.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Jimmy Fallon & Justin Timberlake

Everyone knows Justin Timberlake and the late night host love a good laugh, but it turned into full-on prank mode in 2014 when Fallon ordered a set of golf balls that read, "J. Timberlake".

Fallon Instagrammed a photo of one saying, "Just got my personalized golf balls in. Now when I hit them into the woods, I can find them. Or not. #hashtag."

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Ellen DeGeneres

Not only does Ellen DeGeneres have a top-rated talk show, but she is at the top of her game with pranking the celebrities that appear on it.

The most memorable pranks that Ellen pulls are having people pop out from somewhere to scare her famous guests, including popping out of a side table to creeping up on stars in a costume.

Celebs like Selena Gomez, Sarah Paulson, Sterling K. Brown and Eric Stonestreet are among some that weren't safe from Ellen's scares, however no one has be scared more times by Ellen than Taylor Swift!

Instagram
Chrissy Teigen

Our favorite celebrity Twitter user is hilarious on the app, but turns out she also pulls a good prank (or, at least tries to!)

When her show Bring the Funny aired last year, the model accidentally leaked a clip of the full first episode, although we think that faux-pas might have been some smart marketing.

And then, when her husband John Legend was guest hosting on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Teigen decided she would pop out of the side table to spook him like Ellen is infamous for doing. However, when the model popped out of the fixture, Legend was unfazed, causing her to want to try again.

It's the effort that counts!

ABC/Randy Holmes
John Krasinski & Jimmy Fallon

Former neighbors John Krasinski and Jimmy Kimmel are part of the ultimate holiday prank war.

What started off as an innocent joke in 2012 (when they left zombies and 16-feet-tall inflatables in each other's yards) quickly took on a more "festive" spirit.

Krasinski pranked Kimmel with an exposed window washer dressed as Santa Claus and a live reindeer in his bathroom. He even turned Kimmel's entire office into a winter wonderland while the host was filming his nightly show.

Kimmel retaliated by posting fliers for a "Celebrity Yard Sale" that included Krasinski's real home address. However, two years ago, Krasinski borrowed that page for a prank where he revealed where Kimmel's Airbnb rental was with a giant sign and carolers staged in front of the rental.

Kevin Parry/WireImage.com
Nicole Richie

Between The Simple Life and Candidly Nicole, Nicole Richie has shown the world that she is always up for a good joke. And no one has been on the receiving end of her mischief quite like her father Lionel Richie. One year for a post-April Fool's Day prank, Nicole had her friend pretend to be a police officer and wake Lionel up from a dead sleep at 4 a.m. to tell him Nicole had been arrested. When telling the story on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Nicole said, "At the time it didn't go over well, but it's one of his favorite stories!"

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian & Kris Jenner

The Kardashian family is no stranger to playing jokes on one another.

One of the most memorable pranks pulled was when Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner decided to T.P. Kim Kardashian's house. Keeping Up With the Kardashians showed Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner throwing toilet paper and spraying silly string and whipped cream everywhere.

Oh, and last year, the duo terrified Kim when Khloe called her saying that Kim's security had tackled their mother, including sending her security footage of the event.

When Kim arrived, Kris was in a neck brace, but soon the jig was up and Kim was left pranked again.

Scott Disick & Khloe Kardashian

Kim isn't the only one at the receiving end of Khloe's pranks!

Khloe and Scott Disick hilariously love to pull pranks on Kris, including a time that they convinced her she had bought a rare piece from an artist named Art Vandelay, only for it to be one of Scott's friends.

Hilariously, Khloe also played along later when Kris was trying to find a place to hang what she thought was a collector's piece, reminding us all how much we love to keep up with the charming family.

MTV
Ashton Kutcher

You can't have a list of the biggest celebrity pranksters without naming the king of them all, Ashton Kutcher!

The host of MTV's Punk'd made his mark as master prankster when he set up Justin Timberlake.

Kutcher's team posed as government officials in the midst of repossessing Justin's home and all of his belongings. The concerned pop star immediately called his mother and ended up crying on the front porch of his home.

After a few minutes of harassment from lead "government agent," played by Dax Shepard, Kutcher came out to let Justin know that he just got Punk'd, with us in a fit of laughter by the time it was all done.

