Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Have Never Been More Relatable on Their Painfully Slow Stroll

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are really soaking in the sunshine on their daily walks.

Paparazzi captured some interesting clips and photos of Shawn and Camila walking hand in hand in the Miami neighborhood where the pair is social distancing. In the video, the Canada native and former Fifth Harmony singer take the most leisurely stroll people have ever seen. In fact, some would say they're moving at a glacial pace.

And why shouldn't they? With the coronavirus in full swing, the A-list couple truly has nowhere better to be, other than their home.

But, like the rest of us, the "Señorita" singers are still seeking a bit of vitamin D and a boost of serotonin, hence their daily morning walks. Since they began their social distancing period a few weeks ago, the duo has been spotted on bike rides and walks in the area, where they are staying with Camila's parents.