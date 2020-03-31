This Maryland Dog Named Soda Practices Social Distancing While Delivering Wine

Raise a glass to social distancing and helpful dogs!

As millions of Americans practice social distancing amid the Coronavirus, one winery decided to get creative when it came to delivering delicious drinks to customers. How about a dog named Soda delivers the wine to eager customers?

"​Soda has been coming with me to the winery ever since I bought into the business a little over a year ago. He loves all the attention our customers give him. Since we are only allowed carry out, Soda is not getting to interact with all his friends as much," Lori Yata from Stone House Urban Winery in Maryland shared with E! News exclusively. "I was sitting with my daughter-in-law and told her how sad Soda seemed and she said is there a way you can have Soda deliver their wine. So I hopped online and found a vest with side pockets, perfect to hold two bottles of wine."

What came next were special deliveries that had customers smiling from ear to ear and Soda wagging his tail.