Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Joyful Time at Home With Baby Archie

Following their split from the British royal family and their recent move to Los Angeles, Meghan Markle and Prince Harryare focusing on their time with their 10-month-old son Archie.

A source shared with E! News that "like many parents, they are focused on Archie and their family as well. They are trying to make the best of it and are enjoying all the time together as a family."

The source added that Archie has been "loving doing FaceTime playdates with other small children they have in their lives." And like any loving and proud parents, Archie "brings a great deal of joy" to both Prince Harry and Meghan during "these scary times."

Last week, a source also confirmed that the couple had recently left Canada to settle in Meghan's hometown and live in a "large" home in the Los Angeles area.

On Monday morning, the couple also posted their last Instagram from their @SussexRoyal social media account. "As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realize the fullness of that promise," their Instagram post read.