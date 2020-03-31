Amy Schumer and Son Gene Send Love to Her Dad While Social Distancing

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Mar. 31, 2020 2:35 PM
Amy Schumer knows how to put a smile on people's faces.
While the 38-year-old comedian is constantly making her 9.8 million Instagram followers laugh at her jokes or chuckle at her cheeky comments, her latest post hit differently.
With everything going on in the world amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, many are continuing to practice social distancing in order to flatten the curve. Because of that, people have gotten extremely creative when it comes to visiting loved ones without being in the same room as them.
Among those doing just that: Amy and her 10-month-old son, Gene Attell Fischer.
"Visiting dad," the I Feel Pretty actress captioned her Instagram post on Tuesday, alongside a short video of her and her baby boy.
In the mini clip, the mother-son duo could be seen standing outside on a sidewalk and looking up a building to say hello to her dad, Gordon.
Making the moment even more cute? She held up a handwritten poster that read, "Hi Grandpa! We love you!"
For their special outing, the mother-son duo made sure to stay warm and cozy.
Amy donned bright blue sweats, matching sneakers and a long black coat. Her little nugget also looked adorable, as he wore a black puffer jacket, grey pants and a white baseball cap.
It's unclear if Amy plans to make this a regular part of her routine amid COVID-19.
Instagram / Amy Schumer
However, her son Gene will turn 11 months on Sunday, so it's possible they could both visit grandpa again!
Since her pregnancy, the comedian has given her fans insight into motherhood and recently opened up about her best parenting hacks.
She and her husband, Chris Fischer, shared their advice in a YouTube video—and it's safe to say, that it's just the kind of information new moms and dads need as they practice social distancing with their little ones.
"This is our first YouTube video…we want to give our advice about parenting because we've learned so much," Amy said back in late February. "Our first advice tip is a good toy for a baby around 7, 8, 9 months old and it is exactly free and what it is is a box."
There you have it! Boxes will be all the entertainment your babies need during these times.
As for the adults? Amy, keep these heartwarming videos coming.
