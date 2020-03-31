Thomas Rhett's 30th Birthday Celebration Was Perfect for Social Distancing

You only turn 30 once—and if you're Thomas Rhett, you only turn 30 during a pandemic once. 

With social distancing a top priority these days amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country crooner rang in his milestone birthday a bit differently this year when it came around on Monday. As the "Be a Light" singer shared with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Today Tuesday, his wife, Lauren Akins, had some of his best friends "just pull up in our driveway."

"They leaned out the sunroof and said happy birthday," he described. But, that wasn't all for the Grammy nominee. "My parents and her parents came over, but we sat six feet apart," he shared. "It was so strange, but weirdly had a great time on my birthday—ate a lot of cake."

The star certainly has plenty to be happy about. In addition to ushering in his birthday, the performer is also a new dad times three after he and Lauren gave birth to their third daughterLennon Love Akins, last month. 

"New baby, just turned 30 in a quarantine," he quipped to the co-hosts. "So, it's pretty wild."

Things got even more fun when Lauren tried to open a bottle of champagne for the birthday boy, resulting in the cork hitting a light fixture and the champagne spraying all over. Cheers indeed! 

Thomas Rhett, 30th Birthday

Instagram

"Happy 30th birthday honey," Lauren wrote to her longtime love. "Even in this quarantine I can't believe I get to live this messy & dreamy (all at the same time) life with you. At 30 years old, you're still my dream come true I love you."
 
