This $14 Pleated Tank Has 1,300 5-Star Amazon Reviews

by Carolin Lehmann | Tue., Mar. 31, 2020 1:21 PM
Business casual essentials can be tough to find at a bargain, but this uber-popular pleated tank from Amazon is affordable enough to buy in every color (and print). Reviewers love it because it's comfortable and flattering. So much so that it has 1,300 five-star reviews.
We suggest tucking this tank into a pair of high-waisted pants to emphasize your waist and adding heels for an office-ready look!
This tank comes in a whopping 25 colors and prints, so there's bound to be an option in there for you. It also has a cute button closure in the back.
So what are reviewers saying about this super versatile tank? Check it out:
"These tops are so cute! Soft, flowy and flattering. The material is nicer than I expected and looks nice enough to wear to work under cardigans or blazers, but could also be a casual look too."
"They're comfortable, they sit well, there's no gap under the arms and there's enough fabric at the top to easily cover bra straps."
"They're the perfect weight for summer and they're very non-restrictive. You never know what you're getting when you buy clothes on Amazon, but these are a safe buy and you're likely not to regret your purchase. They do fit true to size and have a slightly loose fit."
"They fit great, don't cling too much to the problem muffin top area on me, arm holes don't show bra... It's the best find!"
