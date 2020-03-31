TV's Top Leading Lady 2020: Vote in the Top 64 Now

  • By
    &

by TV Scoop Team | Tue., Mar. 31, 2020 1:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TV's Top Leading Lady

Let the tournament commence. 

Last week, we offered you 173 nominees for TV's Top Leading Lady 2020, and we asked you to vote for your favorites to make it into the top 64. Vote you did, and now the official tournament begins. We've paired up the top 64 into 32 face offs, and only one woman can emerge from each, with the help of your votes. 

You can vote as many times as you want in as many face offs as you want, as long as you do it before the deadline of Thursday, April 2 at 1 p.m. PT. 

Then, we'll be able to move on to the Top 32 round, where the top 32 actresses will face off against each other. Sixteen will then move on to the next round, and so on and so forth until only one woman is left standing...and the next tournament begins. (What else do we have to do right now?) 

Photos

Perfect TV Shows to Catch Up on While Social Distancing

So what are you waiting for? (You're not waiting anyway.) Get to voting! 

TV's Top Leading Lady 2020: Top 64
1. Barbara Lopez vs Sophie Turner
80.5%
19.5%
2. Danielle Panabaker vs. Lulu Antariksa
48.0%
52.0%
3. Rose Williams vs. Olivia Colman
86.2%
13.8%
4. Emeraude Toubia vs. Camilla Luddington
37.4%
62.6%
5. Melanie Scrofano vs. Marina Squerciati
93.0%
7.0%
6. Danai Gurira vs. Kristen Bell
46.8%
53.2%
7. Amybeth McNulty vs. Melissa Fumero
29.1%
70.9%
8. Marie Avgeropoulos vs. Jennifer Aniston
56.8%
43.2%
9. Eliza Taylor vs. Nicole Munoz
82.6%
17.4%
10. Caitriona Balfe vs. Lola Flanery
64.7%
35.3%
11. Emily Bett Rickards vs. Cobie Smulders
72.9%
27.1%
12. Rachel Skarsten vs. Rachel Brosnahan
70.8%
29.2%
13. Corinne Koslo vs. Kennedy McMann
36.6%
63.4%
14. Katherine McNamara vs. Maria Bello
79.0%
21.0%
15. Catherine O'Hara vs. Nicole Kidman
65.7%
34.3%
16. Katie McGrath vs. Elisabeth Moss
76.9%
23.1%
17. Mariska Hargitay vs. Tasya Teles
78.0%
22.0%
18. Joanna Douglas vs. Anna Diop
35.3%
64.7%
19. Danielle Rose Russell vs. Annie Murphy
43.5%
56.5%
20. Candice Patton vs. Maisie Williams
58.8%
41.2%
21. Chyler Leigh vs. Emilia Clarke
60.7%
39.3%
22. Lindsey Morgan vs. AJ Cook
40.0%
60.0%
23. Chloe Bennet vs. Nicole Maines
33.1%
66.9%
24. Kat Barrell vs. Angela Bassett
89.3%
10.7%
25. Caity Lotz vs. Mandy Moore
60.3%
39.7%
26. Dominique Provost Chalkley vs. Danielle Ruah
90.3%
9.7%
27. Ellen Pompeo vs. Monica Raymund
75.5%
24.5%
28. Melissa Benoist vs. Lili Reinhart
82.2%
17.8%
29. Tessa Ia vs. Emily Wickersham
71.3%
28.7%
30. Miranda McKeon vs. Katie Cassidy
59.6%
40.4%
31. Suranne Jones vs. Viola Davis
51.5%
48.5%
32. Kate Ashfield vs. Zendaya
62.3%
37.7%

Voting will remain open until Thursday, April 2 at 1 p.m. PT. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Christina Anstead, Christina on the Coast

See Christina Anstead, Tarek El Moussa and More HGTV Stars Send Message of Support to Viewers at Home

Tiger King mini series - Carole Baskin, Kate McKinnon

Everything We Know About the Tiger King Miniseries

Fran Drescher, The Nanny

The Nanny Reunion Alert: Cast Coming Together for Table Read

Mariska Hargitay, Christoher Meloni, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Christopher Meloni Returning to Law and Order Fold With New Series as Elliot Stabler

The Masked Singer, Kangaroo

The Masked Singer's Kangaroo Gets Mad as Hell in New Performance

Schitt's Creek

Schitt's Creek and the Legacy of Love It Leaves Behind

Law and Order: SVU

Social Distancing and the Rise of Comfort TV: Hulu Reveals What Shows Viewers Are Turning To

TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Celebrities
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.