Vanderpump Rules: How an Epic Prank Led to Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney's Worst Fight Yet

Have we met Tequila Tom?

On tonight's all-new Vanderpump Rules, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz found themselves in an alcohol-fueled, marital spat at Jax Taylor's birthday party. The drama all started when Lala Kent's fiancé, Randall Emmett, hired fake police officers to faux arrest Tom Sandoval for tp-ing Jax's home.

While everyone else found the prank to be funny, Katie felt the bit was a bit tone-deaf in this current climate.

"I don't think it's funny to see friends handcuffed and put in the back of the car," Katie defended in a confessional. "Maybe I'm the only person that associates that with something very terrible."

Thankfully, Katie wasn't the only person against the prank as Ariana Madix noted it was "in poor taste." Unfortunately, since the group had been day-drinking for Jax's birthday, this point didn't resonate with many in the gang.

In a shocking turn of events, it was Katie's husband who snapped at her for harping on the prank. We didn't expect this as it's, typically, Tequila Katie who instigates these marital spats.