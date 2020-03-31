See Viral Star Owen Celebrate His 101st Birthday With a Social Distancing Celebration

Happy birthday, Owen!

On Tuesday, the 101-year-old, who went viral after sharing that his 101st birthday party was canceled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, rang in his milestone b-day with quite the fanfare. Since the adorable birthday boy has been social distancing, staffers at the Ashton Place Senior Living facility helped him celebrate with a heartfelt social distancing party.

Standing outside of his apartment, the cheerful group of staff members held balloons as they sang "Happy Birthday to the man of the hour, who was watching the celebration from his balcony. Overjoyed by their efforts, Owen gave his friends a big wave and smile after they finished singing.

Thankfully, the heartwarming moment was captured by one of Owen's pals and shared to the Ashton Place Senior Living's YouTube account. "Owen turns 101 today and our staff celebrated the best we could given our need for social distancing!" the video's caption reads. "We are so blessed to have Owen at our community!"