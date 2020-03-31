Find Out How Jade Catta-Preta Is Putting a Twist on "Pump Up the Jam" on The Funny Dance Show

by Allison Crist | Tue., Mar. 31, 2020 10:30 AM
The Soup host Jade Catta-Preta is ready to shake things up on E!'s The Funny Dance Show.
Catta-Preta is competing on Justine Marino's team, and judging by this preview clip of Wednesday's episode, her solo routine will be interesting to say the least.
The comedian's assigned song is the '80s dance hit "Pump Up the Jam" by Technotronic. However, Catta-Preta reveals that she doesn't plan to create a routine that revolves around the decade.
"We're doing a little bit of a twist," she says in rehearsal.
According to Marino, the twist involves Catta-Preta taking the song literally.
"Jade's concept is that she's making jam at a county fair," she explains, adding that Catta-Preta is "gonna win at all costs."
Marino adds, "I mean, I don't think she would murder, but—she'll cut a bitch."
Yikes!
Look out, Daniel Franzese and Irene Choi. Those two are set to compete as part of Heidi Heaslet's team, and Catta-Preta will be joined by Marcella Arguello.
See how it all goes down on this week's all-new episode of The Funny Dance Show!
