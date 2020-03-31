The Masked Singer's Kangaroo Gets Mad as Hell in New Performance

Fox
by Lauren Piester | Tue., Mar. 31, 2020 11:00 AM
Fox
The Kangaroo isn't ready to make nice just yet.
This week, The Masked Singer moves on to the Super Nine, uniting the three singers from each of the three groups we've met so far who made it to the next round of the competition. That means we're reunited with people like White Tiger, Turtle, and Banana.
That also includes the Kangaroo, and E! News has an exclusive first look at her performance of the Dixie Chicks' "Not Ready to Make Nice," which may or may not be yet another clue pointing towards a certain famous former friend.
In week one, the Kangaroo said she found herself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons by her own admission, and in week two, there were a lot of Michael Jordan and Will Smith references, as well as makeup. Week three saw her younger brother describing her as a drama queen as a teen, and many fans have concluded that it's Jordyn Woods, former Kardashian friend and current beauty Youtuber, who refers to Will Smith as second dad as her own dad worked on Fresh Prince.
Does the singing voice sound like Jordyn Woods? We have no idea. But the clues certainly fit...
Watch the performance below!
Scroll down to keep up with all the reveals so far, and see who remains in the Super Nine.
Getty Images/Greg Gayne/FOX
The first reveal of the season was the biggest star yet: Lil Wayne!
The Robot had lots of science references, including a periodic table, since he's had so many records go platinum, but the clues were sort of irrelevant. It's hard to mistake that voice.
Getty Images/FOX
The Llama appears to be a comedian on the radio (23.3 The Wool), and he really likes Seattle. He's a fan of the movie Ghost?
The panel decided it couldn't be Howard Stern and guessed David Spade and Joel McHale. The internet immediately went Kelsey Grammar, because of the Seattle of it all, Danny Bonaduce, and Drew Carey. Though David Spade did play a man who turned into a llama in The Emperor's New Groove...
Getty Images; FOX
Miss Monster's got a big ol' crush on the Monster/T-Pain, and she seems to have struggled with having to look and act a certain way in public. In week two, her clues heavily referenced royalty. In week three, she revealed she had performed with Robin Thicke.
She sounds exactly like Chaka Khan, though some on the internet also hear some Tina Turner. She is not Dolly Parton, as Ken Jeong guessed. Sorry Ken.
Simon Hofmann/Getty Images for Laureus; FOX via Getty Images
He's somebody with a passion who went from canvassing park benches to leading the charge of a massive movement, parading through the White House. Clues included two blue birds and 10 cent ice cream and a little bit of voguing, and he's just an OK singer.
Panel guesses included Lance Armstrong, Travis Barker, and Tommy Lee, as well as Beto O'Rourke, but no one got exactly there.
Prince Williams/Wireimage
She's small and cute and might have something to do with football. Clues include the Warriors, 1979, and gold. She's a good singer with an older-sounding voice.
Guesses included Darlene Love, Dionne Warwick, Maya Rudolph.
ABC/FOX
The Taco says he's been a comforting part of our lives for decades. Clues include VHS tapes, an anchor, a Rubix cube, and a trolley. His second set of clues included a lot of dancing. He's a pretty good singer with a very old school kind of voice.
Nicole guessed Regis Philbin, who is currently 88 years old and retired. Ken guessed Martin Short, and Bob Saget was also guessed. And now, all we can hear is Tom Bergeron.
Eric McCandless/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images, Michael Becker / FOX
She's a hunter and she's been hunted, she's a mama bear who's been in hibernation and who's tired of the "phony baloney" and it's so obviously Sarah Palin that the fact that she then sang/rapped "Baby Got Back" was beyond shocking.
Shutterstock; Michael Becker/FOX
She's got "horror vibes" as Jenny said. There are vampire teeth, and she's felt shame, and she's "rerun and no fun," and "euphoric, flush with fever." She likes to do things fast. Also a good singer!
Ken guessed Nina Dobrev, which no. Nicole guessed Jennifer Love Hewitt. Robin guessed Sarah Michelle Gellar.
Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock; Michael Becker/FOX
She was part of a group, a sisterhood, and then a cataclysmic event happened that changed her world forever. The letter U?
Is it just us or does this T-Rex just exude Jojo Siwa? Ken thinks it's a Kardashian and Jenny is closer with Maddie Ziegler, but we just feel like it's Jojo Siwa. She sounds like Jojo Siwa, both when she talks and when she sings. This is our only guess.
Fox
WTF's a Night Angel? She loves the night, has felt deeply blessed her whole life, and doors always open for her. Motel door numbers are 4, 5, and 6, with a 2 on her key. Ducks? Gangster grandmas? Who even knows, but she's a good singer.
Guesses included Taylor Dayne, Monica, Lil' Kim, then changed to Taraji P. Henson?
Fox
He's a long way from home, there's a broom, and a foot bone, and a box of tools? He referenced Pitch Perfect at one point, and he is a pretty good singer. He started at a young age.
Ken thinks it's Josh Hutcherson. Lance Bass and Zac Efron were also guesses. Donald Glover was a new guess after his second performance, but that does not sound correct.
Fox
He was addicted to being on top, but he got the help he needed to get back on his ride. "Is that butterflies?" Nicole asked. He's got an unexpected voice!
Jenny guessed Jason Aldean, Ken guessed Tim Tebow, and he's sticking to that.
Fox
The Frog can clearly move and rap. His clues included a "newsflash," leftovers, $106, and a poster from the 1996 Olympics.
Our first guess is Bow Wow, who hosted 106 & Park and can obviously rap. Jenny guessed Olympic athletes Michael Johnson, and Nicole was sure it was someone she knows, though she couldn't figure out who, then she settled on Ray J. Robin guessed Omarion, and another new guess is Alfonso Rib(bit)eiro.
Fox
The Kitty is tired of being seen as what she once was, instead of who she is now. She wants to wipe the slate clean. Clues include a telescope with a wizard, rose petals, and a stage. She likes to sew "a modern dress for a family member's ball," and transformations ring a bell for her. She's a pretty good singer, too, and says this is a side no one has ever seen before.
Panel guesses originally included Julianne Hough, Paris Hilton, and Nicole Richie, then changed to Ariel Winter or Sarah Hyland and Amanda Seyfried. Sarah Hyland sounds close to us, or maybe Lucy Hale, though we'd expect a lot more PLL clues.
Fox
Banana's a bit of a partyer, says he's tough on the outside but a smoothie on the inside. Clues include a blue collar, a blowfish, rodeo, lots of fruits and vegetables. He was offered a rebrand at one point, and the numbers 2, 13, 6, 8, 9, and 15 showed up. He's got an unexpectedly good voice.
Guesses include Bill Engvall, Larry the Cable Guy, Ed Helms, and Darius Rucker.
Fox
It's official: The White Tiger cannot sing, and he can only sort of rap. He's clearly huge and likely an athlete, and is a "clam shucking" champion, which makes you think of New England. He loves a celebration dance.
Jamie Foxx guessed Rob Gronkowski and the panelists continued that guess in week two. Gronk is from upstate NY, he's a football champ, and "Ice Ice Baby" seems exactly like a song he'd sing.
Fox
He's definitely got some singing chops, and he took things "step by step" while others crashed and burned. He also grills burgers, and he likes to surf OR he won a Teen Choice Award. He says he and Nicole Scherzinger spent a morning together.
It sounds like Jesse McCartney, Jesse McCartney has multiple Teen Choice Awards, was in the boyband Dream Street, and spent a morning with Nicole (and the Pussycat Dolls) on The Today Show in 2008. It's gotta be Jesse McCartney.
Fox
The Kangaroo is a tough one! She lost someone close to her, "by her own admission" found herself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, and now she wants to bounce back. She references her bullies and being a survivor, and her little brother is so proud of her.
A lot of people immediately went for Jordyn Woods, who lost her father recently and then found herself in an unfortunate spotlight, but that voice does NOT sound like Jordyn to us. It also doesn't sound like Tatyana Ali, one of the panel guesses. She has stumped us.
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.
