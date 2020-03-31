Here's Why Social Media Is Buzzing About Jack Black's New TikTok Account

Finding yourself in a social media rut? Allow Jack Black to help.

Since launching his TikTok account on Monday, the Jumanji star has become a viral sensation with his hilarious videos.

Kicking things off with a bang, Jack made his TikTok debut by introducing the world to his #StayAtHomeDance. Dressed in only black shorts and sporting cowboy boots and a western hat, the funnyman epically danced around his backyard and showed off his impressive dance moves.

After wowing his followers with his kicks and spins and racking up over 1 million views, he received a warm welcome from fans in the comments section. "This is a full mood," one fan commented. "Give him all the hype...NOW," another wrote. "Most excited I've been to see a celebrity join tiktok yet," another follower shared. "Jack will do well here."

Naturally, a video this good had to be re-posted. The School of Rock star shared his TikTok creation on his Instagram, where it was then met with praise from some of his celebrity pals.