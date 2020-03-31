Kim Kardashian Reveals Where She Stands With Kourtney Kardashian After "Intense" Fight

What's really going on between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian?

During last week's premiere episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans watched as the sisters got into a physical fight. The heated exchanged between the sisters stemmed from a conversation about work ethic and led to an explosive argument between the siblings.

On Monday night, Kim addressed the "intense" fight during a chat with Jimmy Fallon, revealing where she and Kourtney stand today.

"It was pretty intense," Kim told the Tonight Show host. "I feel like it's been a lot of built up resentment from Kourtney or just feeling like she doesn't really want to film [the show] anymore. She's not the type of person to make a decision and say, 'OK, guys, I'm not gonna film.' But she would come to work with an attitude every day, kind of take it out on everyone, from the crew to us, and wouldn't really make that decision."