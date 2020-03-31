Andy Cohen Has Heartwarming Reunion With Son Ben After Recovering From Coronavirus

This might be Andy Cohen's most memorable reunion in history.

The 51-year-old Bravo star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of himself reuniting with his baby boy Benjamin.

"I've hosted reunions for years, but yesterday's was the best one yet," he captioned the footage.

Cohen also talked about the special moment on Tuesday's episode of Today.

"I've been sitting in my room thinking of nothing but seeing him again, watching him on the nanny cam," the Bravolebrity said. "It was a delightful reunion. I can't say it was one for a movie. I joined him playing blocks. He immediately started knocking down what I was making. But he was delighted. His face lit up and, you know, [he] touched me a lot. It was very sweet. I'm still kind of trying to social distance from his as much I can even though the doctors say it's OK."