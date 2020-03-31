Andy Cohen Has Heartwarming Reunion With Son Ben After Recovering From Coronavirus

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Mar. 31, 2020 7:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

This might be Andy Cohen's most memorable reunion in history. 

The 51-year-old Bravo star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of himself reuniting with his baby boy Benjamin.

"I've hosted reunions for years, but yesterday's was the best one yet," he captioned the footage. 

Cohen also talked about the special moment on Tuesday's episode of Today.

"I've been sitting in my room thinking of nothing but seeing him again, watching him on the nanny cam," the Bravolebrity said. "It was a delightful reunion. I can't say it was one for a movie. I joined him playing blocks. He immediately started knocking down what I was making. But he was delighted. His face lit up and, you know, [he] touched me a lot. It was very sweet. I'm still kind of trying to social distance from his as much I can even though the doctors say it's OK."

Photos

Andy Cohen's Son Benjamin's Cutest Photos

The reunion came about 10 days after Cohen announced he tested positive for coronavirus. After receiving the diagnosis, he proceeded to isolate and separate himself from his son, which he described as the "very worst part" of his whole experience. But on Monday, Cohen revealed he's "feeling better."

"I have been quarantined from Ben for the last 12 days or so, and I'm going to get to see him right after the show," Cohen said on yesterday's episode of Radio Andy, later adding, "Two doctors said it would be safe to see him yesterday, and I freaked out on Saturday night, worried…So I was like, 'You know what? Let me just add a day to that.'"

Cohen said "it took about 10 or 11 days" for the coronavirus to "work though" his system.

"My symptoms were a fever, tightness in my chest, a cough, very very achey—a lot of aches and pains in the body—and very tired, some chills, loss of smell and appetite," he recalled on his radio program.

Now that he's feeling better, Cohen is returning to host Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. He hosted his first at-home episode on Monday and did video chats with Lisa Rinna, NeNe Leakes and Jerry O'Connell. According to Bravo, Stassi SchroederBrittany CartwrightJax TaylorJohn MayerKyle RichardsRamona SingerMelissa Gorga and Joe Gorga are also set to virtually appear on the late-night show this week.

(E!, Bravo and NBC are all part of NBCUniversal).

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Masked Singer, Kangaroo

The Masked Singer's Kangaroo Gets Mad as Hell in New Performance

Schitt's Creek

Schitt's Creek and the Legacy of Love It Leaves Behind

Jack Black

Here's Why Social Media Is Buzzing About Jack Black's New TikTok Account

Ecomm: Online shopping

Today's Best Sales: Good American, Madewell, NYDJ & More

Kim Kardashian, The Justice Project, Oxygen

Kim Kardashian Talks Being Moved to Tears Over New Case in The Justice Project First Look

E-Comm: Slippers You Can Actually Wear Outside

Slippers You Can Actually Wear Outside

Law and Order: SVU

Social Distancing and the Rise of Comfort TV: Hulu Reveals What Shows Viewers Are Turning To

TAGS/ Andy Cohen , Celebrities , Celeb Kids , Bravo , Top Stories , Apple News , Coronavirus
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.