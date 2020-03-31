Millie Bobby Brown Says Hannah Montana Was the "Only Way" She Could Learn an American Accent

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Mar. 31, 2020 5:28 AM
Loved Hannah Montana? You're not alone.
Millie Bobby Brown told Miley Cyrus about her fandom for the show on Monday's episode of the Instagram Live program Bright Minded. In fact, the Stranger Things star said she learned how to speak with an American accent by watching the Disney series.
"I'm surprised you don't have a country accent," Cyrus replied with a laugh.
Brown said she was actually "obsessed" with the show and that she knew "every single dance move" to Cyrus' "Hoedown Throwdown" number. She also suggested the show helped inspire her to pursue acting.
"I wanted your job," Brown recalled. "Like, I didn't know how to get your job but I was like, 'I want to be like, you know, Hannah Montana. I don't know how to do it.' And then I realized it was an actual job. And I was like, 'I want to do that. That sounds fun.' I didn't even know you could get money for it. I was like, 'I'll do it for free.'"
The two stars actually have a lot in common. During the social media show, Cyrus said people used to call her "Millie" growing up, and Brown said people call her "Miley" all the time. They also both love dogs and know what it's like to grow up in the spotlight.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner, DISNEY CHANNEL/BOB D'AMICO
Fans can watch Cyrus' Instagram Live show Bright Minded Monday through Friday at 11:30 PT. Today, she has Ashley Graham, Miranda Kerr, Kristin Cavallari and more stars as guests. She's also had celebrities like Demi Lovato, Alicia Keys and Selma Blair appear on the show.
