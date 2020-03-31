Watch James Corden's Star-Studded "Homefest" With Billie Eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa and More

It's The Late Late Show…from home!

On Monday, James Corden kicked off The Late Late Show's first-ever Homefest special with the help of celebrities like Billie Eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa, John Legend and more.

Coming to audiences straight from the garage of his Los Angeles home, the late night host thanked viewers for tuning in and shared an uplifting monologue before jumping into the night's star-studded performances.

"Tonight, we just really wanted to make a show to try and bring some joy and some music into your home at is without question one of the strangest and scariest moments in all of our lives," he said from behind his makeshift Late Late Show desk. "Tonight, is about bringing people together to keep them apart."

James also took a moment to encourage fans to donate to two charities that are helping those affected by the coronavirus pandemic: The CDC Foundation and Feed The Children. "If you are fortunate enough to be able to help, these are the charities we are going to try to raise money for tonight," he continued. "So, if you can, please give."