How to Watch All the 2020 Award Winning (And Nominated) Movies

If you never got around to watching all the movies that were nominated or won during the 2020 award season, then now's the time.

It seems like every year the list of nominated movies grows longer and longer. And with the introduction of streaming platforms, it's even more difficult to keep track of where and when these films are being played. So, it's no wonder many cinephiles found themselves with less and less time to watch all of the nominated movies.

Now, with the coronavirus forcing some states to impose Shelter in Place orders, many people are able to make up for lost time. While some are choosing to binge Tiger King, others are catching up on all the movies they never had the chance to view, including these award nominated films.

And luckily for those individuals, enough time has passed for these flicks to head to streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu and more.