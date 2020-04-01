8 Binge-Worthy Podcasts to Help You Pass the Time

There's never been a better time to get into a podcast—or eight!

With the vast majority of us practicing social distancing and staying indoors, listening to a podcast is the perfect remedy to boredom. Plus, how many times can you really watch Pam and Jim's wedding episode from The Office?

We've rounded up a few binge-worthy podcasts that are sure to entertain any pop culture connoisseur:

Joe Exotic: Tiger King: Before becoming a hit Netflix docuseries, this stranger-than-fiction story came to life as a podcast. It's a must-listen for anyone itching to take an even closer look at the feud between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.