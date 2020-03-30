Roswell, New Mexico's Amber Midthunder Says Rosa's Problems Will Get Worse Before They Get Better

Rosa came back from the dead, and so did all of her problems.

At the end of season one of Roswell, New Mexico, Rosa (Amber Midthunder) was brought back to life after she was discovered to be preserved in an alien pod underground. Unfortunately, Max Evans (Nathan Dean Parsons) had to sacrifice himself to save her, and now not only does Rosa have to live with that guilt, but she's also got Max contacting her from what may or may not be purgatory, asking her to prevent Liz from saving him. Plus, she can really only hang out in Max's house, hidden away from the rest of the world doing her own kind of social distancing.

That's a lot to deal with, and so last we saw at the end of last week's episode, Rosa was drinking again in an effort to quiet all those thoughts and those visits from Max, who is pretty much the last person she'd like to be hearing from.